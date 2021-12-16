Guide for central Ohio holiday lights, events
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year has arrived in central Ohio.
What's happening: We'll keep you updated with a running list of the holiday traditions we look forward to each year.
These events are ongoing, so mark your calendars:
💡 Columbus Commons is lit up from dusk-11pm, 160 S. High St., Columbus.
- Free hot chocolate and carousel rides, 5-9pm on Fridays in December.
⛲ The Scioto Mile is also decked out for the holidays from dusk till dawn.
🦌 Visit the reindeer and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's other cold-loving animals at Wildlights.
- 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday.
- $22 adults, $17 children. Franklin County residents get a $5 discount.
- You may spot Santa scuba diving in Discovery Reef and feeding the fish if you're lucky!
🪴 Franklin Park Conservatory is spruced up for Conservatory Aglow.
- 5-9pm, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. $22 adults, $19 seniors, children and students, kids under 3 free.
🐴 In addition to an impressive display of holiday lights, Easton Town Center offers horse-drawn carriage rides.
- 5-9pm Friday-Saturday and 3-7pm Sunday. $10 a person, cash only, children under 15 free.
🎁 Dickens of a Christmas returns to Ohio Village, transforming it into a Victorian era village full of characters from "A Christmas Carol."
- 5:30-9pm Saturday, noon-5pm Sunday, 800 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. $16 adults, $12 children, kids under 3 free. Tickets online only.
🚗 Just a 30-minute trip away, two popular drive-through displays allow for COVID-friendly distancing from the comfort of your car.
- Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights, 3111 S. Old State Road, Delaware.
- 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday, $30.
- Mrs. Claus starts collecting letters for Santa on Friday — include an email address at the bottom.
- Magical Lights of Winter, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.
- 5:30-11pm Monday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30pm-12am Friday-Sunday, $30 per car. Times and prices vary on "peak" nights. Tickets online only.
We'll update this list with more events throughout December so keep checking back!
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.