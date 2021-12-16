1 hour ago - News

CAIR-Ohio leader allegedly worked with anti-Muslim group

Tyler Buchanan
The Council on American-Islamic Relations Ohio chapter office sign.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations' Ohio chapter is located in Hilliard. Photo: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

An Ohio Muslim organization has fired its executive director after determining he sent confidential information to a nonprofit considered to be an anti-Muslim group.

Catch up quick: The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio fired Romin Iqbal for "egregious professional and ethical violations," says Whitney Siddiqi, community affairs director for the group.

  • Iqbal is accused of secretly recording CAIR-Ohio meetings and sending other private group information to a D.C. nonprofit known as the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT).
  • Board members also claim a CAIR-Ohio credit card administered by Iqbal was used for purchases at ammunition and gun retailers.
  • A package of AR-15 rifle parts was reportedly mailed to the Hilliard office on Monday.
  • The group alleges Iqbal admitted to working with IPT upon being confronted about the discovery.

What they're saying: Siddiqi calls the situation an "act of betrayal" and says there is no known motive.

  • "We want the community to know that our work transcends any one individual," she says. "We know it's heartbreaking. We know it's shocking."
  • Siddiqi says the organization is considering legal action against Iqbal and is in contact with the FBI and Hilliard Police Department.
  • Iqbal referred requests for comment to his attorney, who declined comment, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Threat level: Siddiqi says IPT has a history of spreading "a lot of hate" for the Muslim community.

Axios Columbus was unable to reach IPT for comment.

