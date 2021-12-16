CAIR-Ohio leader allegedly worked with anti-Muslim group
An Ohio Muslim organization has fired its executive director after determining he sent confidential information to a nonprofit considered to be an anti-Muslim group.
Catch up quick: The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio fired Romin Iqbal for "egregious professional and ethical violations," says Whitney Siddiqi, community affairs director for the group.
- Iqbal is accused of secretly recording CAIR-Ohio meetings and sending other private group information to a D.C. nonprofit known as the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT).
- Board members also claim a CAIR-Ohio credit card administered by Iqbal was used for purchases at ammunition and gun retailers.
- A package of AR-15 rifle parts was reportedly mailed to the Hilliard office on Monday.
- The group alleges Iqbal admitted to working with IPT upon being confronted about the discovery.
What they're saying: Siddiqi calls the situation an "act of betrayal" and says there is no known motive.
- "We want the community to know that our work transcends any one individual," she says. "We know it's heartbreaking. We know it's shocking."
- Siddiqi says the organization is considering legal action against Iqbal and is in contact with the FBI and Hilliard Police Department.
- Iqbal referred requests for comment to his attorney, who declined comment, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Threat level: Siddiqi says IPT has a history of spreading "a lot of hate" for the Muslim community.
- The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled IPT's founder, Steve Emerson, as an "anti-Muslim activist" and once debunked exaggerated claims by Emerson about American Muslim terrorism convictions.
- Emerson frequently criticizes CAIR on the IPT website.
Axios Columbus was unable to reach IPT for comment.
