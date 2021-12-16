CAIR-Ohio leader allegedly worked with anti-Muslim group

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

An Ohio Muslim organization has fired its executive director after determining he sent confidential information to a nonprofit considered to be an anti-Muslim group.

Catch up quick: The Council on American-Islamic Relations of Ohio fired Romin Iqbal for "egregious professional and ethical violations," says Whitney Siddiqi, community affairs director for the group.

Iqbal is accused of secretly recording CAIR-Ohio meetings and sending other private group information to a D.C. nonprofit known as the Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT).

Board members also claim a CAIR-Ohio credit card administered by Iqbal was used for purchases at ammunition and gun retailers.

A package of AR-15 rifle parts was reportedly mailed to the Hilliard office on Monday.

The group alleges Iqbal admitted to working with IPT upon being confronted about the discovery.

What they're saying: Siddiqi calls the situation an "act of betrayal" and says there is no known motive.

"We want the community to know that our work transcends any one individual," she says. "We know it's heartbreaking. We know it's shocking."

Siddiqi says the organization is considering legal action against Iqbal and is in contact with the FBI and Hilliard Police Department.

Iqbal referred requests for comment to his attorney, who declined comment, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Threat level: Siddiqi says IPT has a history of spreading "a lot of hate" for the Muslim community.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled IPT's founder, Steve Emerson, as an "anti-Muslim activist" and once debunked exaggerated claims by Emerson about American Muslim terrorism convictions.

Emerson frequently criticizes CAIR on the IPT website.

Axios Columbus was unable to reach IPT for comment.