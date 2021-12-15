1 hour ago - Sports

Georgia joins 'Beat ❌ ichigan' tradition

Alissa Widman Neese
A sign for the Zell B. Miller Learning Center on the University of Georgia campus has the "M" in Miller crossed out with a red tape "X"
One of many signs covered with red tape on the University of Georgia campus ahead of a playoff game against the University of Michigan. Photo courtesy of The Spike Squad

The Buckeyes may not have a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, but nothing unites like a common enemy.

Driving the news: Our tradition of crossing out Ms has headed south for winter, as Georgia prepares to face That Team Up North in the Orange Bowl.

  • The Spike Squad, Georgia's student spirit group, got the blessing of Ohio State's student section, Block O, to form the unlikely allegiance, per the Dispatch.

What they're saying: "The ene❌y of ❌y ene❌y is ❌y friend 🤝" reads a caption on Instagram. "BEAT ❌ICHIGAN!"

