Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Buckeyes may not have a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, but nothing unites like a common enemy.

Driving the news: Our tradition of crossing out Ms has headed south for winter, as Georgia prepares to face That Team Up North in the Orange Bowl.

The Spike Squad, Georgia's student spirit group, got the blessing of Ohio State's student section, Block O, to form the unlikely allegiance, per the Dispatch.

What they're saying: "The ene❌y of ❌y ene❌y is ❌y friend 🤝" reads a caption on Instagram. "BEAT ❌ICHIGAN!"