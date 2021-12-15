Georgia joins 'Beat ❌ ichigan' tradition
The Buckeyes may not have a spot in the College Football Playoff this year, but nothing unites like a common enemy.
Driving the news: Our tradition of crossing out Ms has headed south for winter, as Georgia prepares to face That Team Up North in the Orange Bowl.
- The Spike Squad, Georgia's student spirit group, got the blessing of Ohio State's student section, Block O, to form the unlikely allegiance, per the Dispatch.
What they're saying: "The ene❌y of ❌y ene❌y is ❌y friend 🤝" reads a caption on Instagram. "BEAT ❌ICHIGAN!"
