Food Truck Tour: A taste of Egypt

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. Our next stop on the Food Truck Tour takes us to the Old North neighborhood for some Egyptian food.

Thanks to subscriber Christa Lopez for suggesting Koshary King!

What we ate: I've never tried Egyptian food before, so I had to try the namesake meal, koshary.

To my surprise, the national dish of Egypt is a delicious hodgepodge of most of my favorite ingredients in a bowl — noodles, rice, chickpeas, lentils, onions, lemon, vinegar, garlic and tomatoes. Where have you been all my life?

In the name of journalism, I asked my husband to try the falafel sandwich, which he said was a refreshing fusion of flavor wrapped in a pita.

For dessert: Zalabya, fried balls of sweet dough topped with syrup that tasted like spherical funnel cakes.

Our take: I think we've found our go-to dinner spot before shows at nearby Rumba Café.

If you go: Summit and East Hudson streets, with patio seating. Closed Tuesdays. 1-9pm Sundays, 1-10pm every other day.

🤔 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected] and add to our list of recommendations.