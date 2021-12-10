1 hour ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend in Columbus
Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

🎭 The Nutcracker, a Columbus tradition, returns to the Ohio Theatre.

  • Various dates and times through Dec 26. Tickets $37-105.

🎁 Avant-garde arts and craft show featuring unique holiday gifts at the Makoy Event Center in Hilliard.

  • 10am-4pm Sunday. $3, kids under 12 free.

🎅 Santa Train, a special ride on the Zanesville & Western Scenic Railroad, offers rides the next two weekends.

  • 3pm and 7pm, Saturday and Sunday. $5-8 with discounts for toy donations.

🎶 The Columbus Gay Men's Chorus journeys to the Island of Misfits for its winter concerts.

  • 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $27-32.
