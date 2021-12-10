What to do this weekend in Columbus
🎭 The Nutcracker, a Columbus tradition, returns to the Ohio Theatre.
- Various dates and times through Dec 26. Tickets $37-105.
🎁 Avant-garde arts and craft show featuring unique holiday gifts at the Makoy Event Center in Hilliard.
- 10am-4pm Sunday. $3, kids under 12 free.
🎅 Santa Train, a special ride on the Zanesville & Western Scenic Railroad, offers rides the next two weekends.
- 3pm and 7pm, Saturday and Sunday. $5-8 with discounts for toy donations.
🎶 The Columbus Gay Men's Chorus journeys to the Island of Misfits for its winter concerts.
- 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm Sunday. $27-32.
