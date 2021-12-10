Ohio lawmakers approve bill to legalize sports betting

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Legalized sports betting in Ohio is now a sure bet.

Driving the news: State lawmakers approved a bill Wednesday to allow sports betting online and in various locations across Ohio as early as next year.

Why it matters: Sports betting is a massive industry, with $27 billion legally wagered by Americans in the first seven months of 2021 alone.

States like Pennsylvania have collected tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue and now Ohio is poised to jump into the action.

Context: Gambling on sports was widely outlawed until a 2018 Supreme Court ruling made it possible for states to enact their own regulated betting programs.

There was no question sports betting would eventually come to the Buckeye State, but lawmakers struggled to agree on the details and varying interests lobbied to secure a slice of the pie.

What's happening: The Ohio General Assembly opted for a balanced approach to legalize sports betting in a variety of settings.

Ohioans 21 and up will be able to place bets on college and pro sports, car races and the Olympics.

How it works: The state will divvy up sports betting licenses starting in 2022 and we'll have a better sense of where Ohioans can place bets once they are distributed.

Large entities able to "bank the bet" will be eligible for online betting licenses as well as those for brick-and-mortar locations — think casinos and pro sports arenas.

A smaller number of licenses will go to bars and restaurants scattered throughout the state offering betting kiosks with low-level wagering.

By the numbers: Betting operators will be taxed at 10% of their net revenue.

Nearly all the taxes collected will go toward K-12 education, athletics and other school programs.

The bottom line: Sports betting is already happening in Ohio through unregulated bookies and shady offshore websites.