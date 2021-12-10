1 hour ago - News
The 5 best holiday light displays in Columbus
Alissa Widman Neese
A house's holiday light display.
The light display on Westbrook Village Drive. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. I recently poured myself a thermos of hot chocolate and spent an evening exploring the best holiday light displays central Ohio has to offer.

👏 The recommendations from Axios Columbus readers were awesome. Clark Griswold would be so proud of your enthusiasm for exterior illumination.

My favorite spot: Westbrook Village Drive, Columbus. This display synched to music on 93.9 FM is a collaboration of multiple houses on the Southwest Side.

  • The impressive display is huge without feeling overwhelming.
  • Bring canned food to donate to charity in a plastic bin at the curb.

Other highlights:

A house's holiday light display.
The light display on Menzola Drive. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
  • 3100 block, Menzola Drive, Columbus: I'll always have a soft spot for my neighborhood's hotspot. Tune into 89.3 FM for a lengthy loop of fun and contemporary music, including a Black Sabbath parody and Brendon Urie's take on "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2."
A house's holiday light display.
One of the light displays on Guilford Road. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
  • 2000 block, Guilford Road, Upper Arlington: This tale of two homes pits a symmetrical, postcard-worthy display across the street from something a bit more abstract.
    • To quote one Reddit user: "Every Christmas decoration ever exploded on to their yard."
A house's holiday light display.
The light display on Olde Mill Drive. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
  • 400 block, Olde Mill Drive, Westerville: A reader calls this the "grand finale house" and I can see why. I enjoyed the red and white arches over the sidewalks.
    • Bonus points to the neighbor with an inflatable Hank from "Finding Dory." I have to get one of those.
A house's holiday light display.
The light display on Old Coach Road. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
  • 600 block, Old Coach Road, Westerville: Another music show (90.1 FM), but you can control this one from your car on its website. Adorable light bulbs sing atop the garage and a realistic projection of Santa peeks out of a window.
    • Canned food donations are accepted.

Be smart: I saw all five spots in a three-hour round trip one evening, but I didn't stay for the entirety of all three music shows. Plan accordingly, as most displays end between 10-11pm.

