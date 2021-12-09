🍔 A taste from 1921

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

These are heady days for the White Castle hamburger chain.

The company opened its new headquarters in Columbus two years ago, featuring a test kitchen and even a two-story slide for employees.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of White Castle's founding.

Sizzling the news: The chain is celebrating by serving up new "1921 Sliders," said to be inspired by the original burger sold the year President Warren Harding took office.

👋 Tyler here. I confess that I'm not a likely candidate for the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame.

But in the spirit of supporting a Columbus-based company, I ordered a pair of 1921 Sliders costing $1.99 apiece.

My review: These puppies are, let's say, busier than the normal sliders patrons are accustomed to.