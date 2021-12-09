🍔 A taste from 1921
These are heady days for the White Castle hamburger chain.
- The company opened its new headquarters in Columbus two years ago, featuring a test kitchen and even a two-story slide for employees.
- This year marks the 100th anniversary of White Castle's founding.
Sizzling the news: The chain is celebrating by serving up new "1921 Sliders," said to be inspired by the original burger sold the year President Warren Harding took office.
👋 Tyler here. I confess that I'm not a likely candidate for the White Castle Cravers Hall of Fame.
- But in the spirit of supporting a Columbus-based company, I ordered a pair of 1921 Sliders costing $1.99 apiece.
My review: These puppies are, let's say, busier than the normal sliders patrons are accustomed to.
- The array of toppings — cheddar cheese, grilled onions, tomato, lettuce and pickles — were a lot to take in with one tiny slider.
- I liked it well enough. If you're at all a fan of White Castle, I suggest giving it a try.
