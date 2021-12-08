Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. On a recent trip up to Alum Creek State Park, I saw a sign advertising a "Storybook Trail" and had to investigate.

I stumbled upon a free little library on the north end of the park bench and a half-mile path lined with native plants.

How it works: Large signs lining the trail feature pages from children's book "Where Butterflies Grow," by Joanne Ryder. You read as you walk.

The educational story offers gardening tips to attract butterflies.

I'm growing a butterfly garden in my backyard, so I enjoyed the lesson.

Flashback: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) launched its Storybook Trails in 2019 to blend reading and outdoor exploration.

See all the trails on ODNR's interactive map.

Of note: While Alum Creek has the only state Storybook Trail in our region, there are several local trails organized by others that kids will likely enjoy exploring, too.