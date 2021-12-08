15 mins ago - Things to Do
A stroll down Storybook Trail
Alissa Widman Neese
The entrance to "Storybook Trail" at Alum Creek State Park.
The "Storybook Trail" at Alum Creek State Park. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. On a recent trip up to Alum Creek State Park, I saw a sign advertising a "Storybook Trail" and had to investigate.

  • I stumbled upon a free little library on the north end of the park bench and a half-mile path lined with native plants.

How it works: Large signs lining the trail feature pages from children's book "Where Butterflies Grow," by Joanne Ryder. You read as you walk.

  • The educational story offers gardening tips to attract butterflies.
  • I'm growing a butterfly garden in my backyard, so I enjoyed the lesson.

Flashback: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) launched its Storybook Trails in 2019 to blend reading and outdoor exploration.

Of note: While Alum Creek has the only state Storybook Trail in our region, there are several local trails organized by others that kids will likely enjoy exploring, too.

  • Friday happens to be the birthday of Melvil Dewey, who invented the Dewey Decimal System.
  • Perhaps that's a day to bundle up, grab a book and hit the trails.
