A stroll down Storybook Trail
👋 Alissa here. On a recent trip up to Alum Creek State Park, I saw a sign advertising a "Storybook Trail" and had to investigate.
- I stumbled upon a free little library on the north end of the park bench and a half-mile path lined with native plants.
How it works: Large signs lining the trail feature pages from children's book "Where Butterflies Grow," by Joanne Ryder. You read as you walk.
- The educational story offers gardening tips to attract butterflies.
- I'm growing a butterfly garden in my backyard, so I enjoyed the lesson.
Flashback: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) launched its Storybook Trails in 2019 to blend reading and outdoor exploration.
- See all the trails on ODNR's interactive map.
Of note: While Alum Creek has the only state Storybook Trail in our region, there are several local trails organized by others that kids will likely enjoy exploring, too.
- Friday happens to be the birthday of Melvil Dewey, who invented the Dewey Decimal System.
- Perhaps that's a day to bundle up, grab a book and hit the trails.
