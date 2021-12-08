Ohio winters are heating up

This time of year in Ohio is known for its major swings in temperature.
- As the saying goes, if you don't like the weather in the Buckeye State, just wait five minutes.
- To paraphrase another personal favorite — the temperature dropped from 65 to 40 like it saw a state trooper.
The big picture: But when it comes to long-term weather patterns, Ohio temperatures are trending in only one direction: up.
What they did: Researchers with Climate Central reviewed more than a half-century of winter weather data in 246 locations throughout the U.S.
What they found: Nearly every single location (98%) saw an increase in their average winter temperature over the past 50 years.
- The winter months of December, January and February make up the fastest-warming season for most states.
Zoom in: The Great Lakes region, which includes Ohio, saw the biggest impact of winter warming.
- The average winter temperature in Columbus jumped 4.5 degrees between 1970 and 2021.
- Columbus also experiences a greater number of winter days each year with an above-average temperature now than it did in the past.
Yes, but: These are just trends. Any given year still has the potential to be frigid and snowy.
- So don't throw out those coats and scarves any time soon.
