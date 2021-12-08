Ohio winters are heating up

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

This time of year in Ohio is known for its major swings in temperature.

As the saying goes, if you don't like the weather in the Buckeye State, just wait five minutes.

To paraphrase another personal favorite — the temperature dropped from 65 to 40 like it saw a state trooper.

The big picture: But when it comes to long-term weather patterns, Ohio temperatures are trending in only one direction: up.

What they did: Researchers with Climate Central reviewed more than a half-century of winter weather data in 246 locations throughout the U.S.

What they found: Nearly every single location (98%) saw an increase in their average winter temperature over the past 50 years.

The winter months of December, January and February make up the fastest-warming season for most states.

Zoom in: The Great Lakes region, which includes Ohio, saw the biggest impact of winter warming.

The average winter temperature in Columbus jumped 4.5 degrees between 1970 and 2021.

Columbus also experiences a greater number of winter days each year with an above-average temperature now than it did in the past.

Yes, but: These are just trends. Any given year still has the potential to be frigid and snowy.