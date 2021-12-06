Buckeyes headed back to the Rose Bowl
The Ohio State Buckeyes will take their talents to southern California to compete in the Rose Bowl.
- The team is missing out on the College Football Playoff following its loss to Michigan, but still earned a coveted spot in the Big Ten's top bowl game.
The matchup: Ohio State will face the Utah Utes in a 5pm contest on New Year's Day.
- The Utes (10-3) won the Pac-12 Conference, twice defeating an Oregon Ducks team that handed the Buckeyes their first loss back in September.
Context: OSU is no stranger to the Rose Bowl, last playing there two years ago in a victory over Washington.
- The Buckeyes also recorded wins in Pasadena in 2010 and 1997.
Meanwhile, the CFP semi-final games will pit No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia.
- The winners will play a Jan. 10 title game in Indianapolis.
The bottom line: We're all Cincinnati Bearcats fans this month.
