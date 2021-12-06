Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take their talents to southern California to compete in the Rose Bowl.

The team is missing out on the College Football Playoff following its loss to Michigan, but still earned a coveted spot in the Big Ten's top bowl game.

The matchup: Ohio State will face the Utah Utes in a 5pm contest on New Year's Day.

The Utes (10-3) won the Pac-12 Conference, twice defeating an Oregon Ducks team that handed the Buckeyes their first loss back in September.

Context: OSU is no stranger to the Rose Bowl, last playing there two years ago in a victory over Washington.

The Buckeyes also recorded wins in Pasadena in 2010 and 1997.

Meanwhile, the CFP semi-final games will pit No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia.

The winners will play a Jan. 10 title game in Indianapolis.

The bottom line: We're all Cincinnati Bearcats fans this month.