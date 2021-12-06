49 mins ago - Sports
Buckeyes headed back to the Rose Bowl
Tyler Buchanan
The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot leads cheerleaders and players onto the Rose Bowl field before a 2019 football game.
Ohio State takes the field at the 2019 Rose Bowl. Photo: Robert Beck/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take their talents to southern California to compete in the Rose Bowl.

  • The team is missing out on the College Football Playoff following its loss to Michigan, but still earned a coveted spot in the Big Ten's top bowl game.

The matchup: Ohio State will face the Utah Utes in a 5pm contest on New Year's Day.

  • The Utes (10-3) won the Pac-12 Conference, twice defeating an Oregon Ducks team that handed the Buckeyes their first loss back in September.

Context: OSU is no stranger to the Rose Bowl, last playing there two years ago in a victory over Washington.

  • The Buckeyes also recorded wins in Pasadena in 2010 and 1997.

Meanwhile, the CFP semi-final games will pit No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia.

  • The winners will play a Jan. 10 title game in Indianapolis.

The bottom line: We're all Cincinnati Bearcats fans this month.

