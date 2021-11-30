51 mins ago - COVID
Columbus mask mandate staying in place, mayor says
Tyler Buchanan
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is seen on the set of a television interview.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is seen during a Bloomberg Television interview in 2016. Photo: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

With the winter season approaching, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says there are no plans to roll back the city's health orders.

The latest: Columbus' mask mandate for indoor public spaces will remain in place for the foreseeable future, Ginther told reporters yesterday.

What he's saying: "The virus is here to stay."

  • "We're going to continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe, make informed decisions and follow the science, wherever the science takes us," Ginther said.

State of play: The mayor outlined local goals of maintaining in-person learning, keeping local businesses open and preventing the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.

By the numbers: Franklin County continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day, per Ohio Department of Health statistics, a slight rise from mid-October.

