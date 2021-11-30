With the winter season approaching, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says there are no plans to roll back the city's health orders.
The latest: Columbus' mask mandate for indoor public spaces will remain in place for the foreseeable future, Ginther told reporters yesterday.
What he's saying: "The virus is here to stay."
- "We're going to continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe, make informed decisions and follow the science, wherever the science takes us," Ginther said.
State of play: The mayor outlined local goals of maintaining in-person learning, keeping local businesses open and preventing the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.
- He credited the city health department with passing out tens of thousands of free at-home testing kits ahead of Thanksgiving.
- The department continues to offer $100 in "vax cash" for those receiving their first dose at a number of local vaccine clinics.
By the numbers: Franklin County continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day, per Ohio Department of Health statistics, a slight rise from mid-October.
