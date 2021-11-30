Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

With the winter season approaching, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther says there are no plans to roll back the city's health orders.

The latest: Columbus' mask mandate for indoor public spaces will remain in place for the foreseeable future, Ginther told reporters yesterday.

What he's saying: "The virus is here to stay."

"We're going to continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe, make informed decisions and follow the science, wherever the science takes us," Ginther said.

State of play: The mayor outlined local goals of maintaining in-person learning, keeping local businesses open and preventing the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.

He credited the city health department with passing out tens of thousands of free at-home testing kits ahead of Thanksgiving.

The department continues to offer $100 in "vax cash" for those receiving their first dose at a number of local vaccine clinics.

By the numbers: Franklin County continues to record hundreds of new COVID-19 cases each day, per Ohio Department of Health statistics, a slight rise from mid-October.