2 hours ago - Sports
OSU falls to archrival Michigan, 42-27
Tyler Buchanan
An Ohio State football player tries to evade a Michigan defender.
Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson tries to elude a tackle by Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez during Saturday's game in Ann Arbor. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ohio State's eight-game winning streak over its archrival had to end at some point, didn't it?

Driving the news: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally got his victory over OSU as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes at home, 42-27.

Why it matters: You know why.

What they're saying: "I feel awful," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

  • "It's a failure. It hurts. It hurts a lot."
  • Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett offered an apology to Buckeyes fans on Twitter, writing: "As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game … May the rivalry clock reset."

State of play: There was a lot at stake in this year's Big Game.

  • Michigan heads to the Big Ten conference title game Saturday for a shot at the four-team College Football Playoff.
  • The Buckeyes finish the regular season with two losses and are now on the outside looking in.

To make matters worse, we owe the victors some Ohio-made goodies.

What's next: The Buckeyes await the result of the Big Ten championship and this year's bowl game selection.

🧢 Last week, we asked readers to send in score predictions for a chance to win Axios swag.

  • Only three guessed a Wolverine upset.

The winner: John R., who predicted a 32-28 win for Michigan. Congratulations!

