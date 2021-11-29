Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ohio State's eight-game winning streak over its archrival had to end at some point, didn't it?

Driving the news: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally got his victory over OSU as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes at home, 42-27.

Why it matters: You know why.

What they're saying: "I feel awful," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

"It's a failure. It hurts. It hurts a lot."

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett offered an apology to Buckeyes fans on Twitter, writing: "As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game … May the rivalry clock reset."

State of play: There was a lot at stake in this year's Big Game.

Michigan heads to the Big Ten conference title game Saturday for a shot at the four-team College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes finish the regular season with two losses and are now on the outside looking in.

To make matters worse, we owe the victors some Ohio-made goodies.

What's next: The Buckeyes await the result of the Big Ten championship and this year's bowl game selection.

🧢 Last week, we asked readers to send in score predictions for a chance to win Axios swag.

Only three guessed a Wolverine upset.

The winner: John R., who predicted a 32-28 win for Michigan. Congratulations!