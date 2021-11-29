Ohio State's eight-game winning streak over its archrival had to end at some point, didn't it?
Driving the news: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally got his victory over OSU as the Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes at home, 42-27.
Why it matters: You know why.
What they're saying: "I feel awful," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game.
- "It's a failure. It hurts. It hurts a lot."
- Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett offered an apology to Buckeyes fans on Twitter, writing: "As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game … May the rivalry clock reset."
State of play: There was a lot at stake in this year's Big Game.
- Michigan heads to the Big Ten conference title game Saturday for a shot at the four-team College Football Playoff.
- The Buckeyes finish the regular season with two losses and are now on the outside looking in.
To make matters worse, we owe the victors some Ohio-made goodies.
What's next: The Buckeyes await the result of the Big Ten championship and this year's bowl game selection.
🧢 Last week, we asked readers to send in score predictions for a chance to win Axios swag.
- Only three guessed a Wolverine upset.
The winner: John R., who predicted a 32-28 win for Michigan. Congratulations!
