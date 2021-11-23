Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation; Graphic: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

A national advocacy group gives Columbus top marks for its inclusiveness toward LGBTQ+ residents within local laws, services and city leadership.

Why it matters: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Municipal Equality Index gives an annual snapshot of the varying factors that can impact the quality of life for LGBTQ+ residents.

What they found: Columbus scored a perfect 100, alongside other big cities in Ohio such as Cleveland, Cincinnati, Akron and Dayton.

The big picture: Most other top scores went to metropolises like Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco.

Zoom in: Columbus earned the top rating for having non-discrimination laws and inclusive hiring practices in place.

Other components include providing city services for LGTBQ+ youth and deploying a "Diversity & Inclusion Liaison" within the Columbus Division of Police.

The other side: Dublin received the lowest rating (45) of the eight Ohio cities studied.

The wealthy suburb's lack of LGBTQ+ legal protections and failure to report 2019 hate crime statistics to the FBI contributed to its score.