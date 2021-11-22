VP touts infrastructure bill in Columbus visit

When it comes to local infrastructure needs, Vice President Kamala Harris had a high-profile example at the ready.
- "Here in Ohio, there are nearly 5,000 miles of highway that need to be repaired. Highways like Interstate 70 and 71."
- "I know what I'm talking about," she added with a laugh after a brief pause.
Driving the news: Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 189 headquarters Friday to tout the recent passage of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Between the lines: The trip comes as the Biden administration is seeking to garner public support and momentum for its Build Back Better agenda.
- Democratic Party leadership is telling members of Congress to "communicate the benefits" of the infrastructure package to Americans, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.
What they're saying: Harris said the infrastructure bill is about more than roads and bridges, including spending for issues like broadband internet expansion, clean water and lead abatement.
- "It's about getting our nation moving … infrastructure gives people what they need to get where they need to go."
- "The impact will be generational."
