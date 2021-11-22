VP touts infrastructure bill in Columbus visit

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

When it comes to local infrastructure needs, Vice President Kamala Harris had a high-profile example at the ready.

"Here in Ohio, there are nearly 5,000 miles of highway that need to be repaired. Highways like Interstate 70 and 71."

"I know what I'm talking about," she added with a laugh after a brief pause.

Driving the news: Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 189 headquarters Friday to tout the recent passage of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Between the lines: The trip comes as the Biden administration is seeking to garner public support and momentum for its Build Back Better agenda.

Democratic Party leadership is telling members of Congress to "communicate the benefits" of the infrastructure package to Americans, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

What they're saying: Harris said the infrastructure bill is about more than roads and bridges, including spending for issues like broadband internet expansion, clean water and lead abatement.