Ohio lawmakers pass new congressional district map

Amid Democratic complaints of gerrymandering, Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives approved a new congressional district map yesterday.

Why it matters: Thursday's vote is the latest important step in a lengthy process to shape Ohio's political representation in Washington, D.C.

Driving the news: The GOP-drawn map was publicly introduced on Monday, with the Ohio Senate approving it just a day later.

The House vote sends the map to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's desk for a signature.

DeWine's office did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: No Democrats supported the map, meaning it will be in effect for just the 2022 and 2024 election cycles (rather than a full 10 years for a bipartisan map).

Between the lines: Analysis by Dave's Redistricting shows it would likely have six safe Republican seats, two safe Democratic seats and seven other districts considered to be "competitive."

Republicans could win up to 13 seats — 87% of those in play — in a favorable election year.

Ohio Republican congressional candidates have won 56% of the vote over the past five election cycles.

Context: This mapmaking process for federal districts in Congress is separate from the process undertaken earlier this fall to redraw Statehouse districts for lawmakers serving in Columbus.

Those new maps —for the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives — were also approved without bipartisan support and will be in effect for four years, pending the outcome of a legal challenge being heard by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The bottom line: Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved reforms in 2015 and 2018 in an effort to make the redistricting process more bipartisan.