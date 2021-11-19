Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

We haven't even carved into our Thanksgiving turkeys yet but apparently it's already the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. That happened fast!

What's happening: Many of the holiday traditions we look forward to each year kick off this weekend.

Most events are ongoing, so mark your calendars:

🎄 It wouldn't be Christmas without a giant tree lighting and Santa Claus' grand entrance.

Easton's Grand Illumination: 6-9pm tonight, 160 Easton Town Center.

Grand Illumination: 6-9pm tonight, 160 Easton Town Center. Gahanna's Holiday Lights Celebration: 4-6:30pm Sunday, 117 Mill St. in the Creekside District, with live entertainment and a parade.

💡 Columbus Commons flips the switch Friday. The downtown park is open dusk-11pm, 160 S. High St., Columbus.

Free hot chocolate and carousel rides, 5-9pm on Fridays in December.

🦌 Visit the reindeer and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's other cold-loving animals at Wildlights starting tonight.

5-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday.

$22 adults, $17 children. Franklin County residents get a $5 discount.

You may spot Santa scuba diving in Discovery Reef and feeding the fish if you're lucky!

🪴 Franklin Park Conservatory is getting spruced up for Conservatory Aglow's opening on Saturday.

5-9pm, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. $22 adults, $19 seniors, children and students, kids under 3 free.

🚗 Just a 30-minute trip away, two popular drive-through displays are now open and allow for COVID-friendly distancing from the comfort of your car.

Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights, 3111 S. Old State Road, Delaware.

3111 S. Old State Road, Delaware. 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday, $30.



Mrs. Claus starts collecting letters for Santa on Nov. 26 — include an email address at the bottom.

Magical Lights of Winter, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.

2650 National Road SW, Hebron. 5:30-11pm Monday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30pm-12am Friday-Sunday, $30 per car. Times and prices vary on "peak" nights. Tickets online only.

💭 Alissa's thought bubble: These events are great, but you can't beat an over-the-top homemade light display, Clark Griswold style. My neighbors down the street time theirs to music on a radio station, so our neighborhood is full of visitors in December.

Know any good spots? Email [email protected] and send them my way.

We'll update this list with more events throughout December so keep checking back!