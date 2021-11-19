We haven't even carved into our Thanksgiving turkeys yet but apparently it's already the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. That happened fast!
What's happening: Many of the holiday traditions we look forward to each year kick off this weekend.
Most events are ongoing, so mark your calendars:
🎄 It wouldn't be Christmas without a giant tree lighting and Santa Claus' grand entrance.
- Easton's Grand Illumination: 6-9pm tonight, 160 Easton Town Center.
- Gahanna's Holiday Lights Celebration: 4-6:30pm Sunday, 117 Mill St. in the Creekside District, with live entertainment and a parade.
💡 Columbus Commons flips the switch Friday. The downtown park is open dusk-11pm, 160 S. High St., Columbus.
- Free hot chocolate and carousel rides, 5-9pm on Fridays in December.
🦌 Visit the reindeer and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's other cold-loving animals at Wildlights starting tonight.
- 5-9pm Sunday-Thursday and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday.
- $22 adults, $17 children. Franklin County residents get a $5 discount.
- You may spot Santa scuba diving in Discovery Reef and feeding the fish if you're lucky!
🪴 Franklin Park Conservatory is getting spruced up for Conservatory Aglow's opening on Saturday.
- 5-9pm, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. $22 adults, $19 seniors, children and students, kids under 3 free.
🚗 Just a 30-minute trip away, two popular drive-through displays are now open and allow for COVID-friendly distancing from the comfort of your car.
- Butch Bando's Fantasy of Lights, 3111 S. Old State Road, Delaware.
- 5:30-9pm Sunday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30-10pm Friday-Saturday, $30.
- Mrs. Claus starts collecting letters for Santa on Nov. 26 — include an email address at the bottom.
- Magical Lights of Winter, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.
- 5:30-11pm Monday-Thursday, $20 per car. 5:30pm-12am Friday-Sunday, $30 per car. Times and prices vary on "peak" nights. Tickets online only.
💭 Alissa's thought bubble: These events are great, but you can't beat an over-the-top homemade light display, Clark Griswold style. My neighbors down the street time theirs to music on a radio station, so our neighborhood is full of visitors in December.
- Know any good spots? Email [email protected] and send them my way.
We'll update this list with more events throughout December so keep checking back!
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.