Major League Baseball announced last week that it would add statistics from the Negro Leagues to the Major League historical record. Why it matters: The move reshapes MLB's record books and shines a spotlight on the history of Black and Latino baseball players, some of whom played in Cleveland.

Zoom in: The city had several professional Negro baseball teams, most notably the Tate Stars, from 1919-23, the Cubs (not associated with the Chicago MLB team) in 1931 and the Buckeyes, who existed from 1942 to 1950.

The Buckeyes played at League Park in the historic Hough neighborhood and won the Negro World Series in 1945.

The intrigue: MLB's announcement follows years of debate and recommendations from the independent Negro League Statistical Review Committee.

The move elevates the statistics of players like Josh Gibson, who is now the all-time leader in career batting average over Ty Cobb, and Satchel Paige, who is now third all-time in single-season ERA.

Between the lines: Paige pitched five games for the Cleveland Cubs, who played their games on a field near the corner of Beyerle Road and Hugo Avenue.

Fun facts: Buckeyes star centerfielder Sam Jethroe went on to win MLB's Rookie of the Year for the National League's Boston Braves in 1950.