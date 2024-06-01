Why it matters: For more than half a century, the images of former players of the Negro Leagues have been used and exploited, but now families can benefit from a newfound interest in those like Gibson, who changed the game.
State of play: The long overdue changes present new merchandising and corporate opportunities,Ed Schauder, a sports and securities law attorney at Nason Yeager and the Gibson estate's licensing agent, tells Axios.
"Now all of a sudden, Josh Gibson is the all-time GOAT (greatest of all time)...he never was afforded that opportunity."
Schauder said the family is entertaining all offers, from sneakers to book deals, but they want to make sure those potential deals align with their values.
Context: The Negro Leagues were made up of supremely talented Black and Latino players who were barred from the segregated American and National Leagues.
Catch up quick: MLB announced this week it's adding statistics from the Negro Leagues to MLB's historical record after a years-long debate and review.
Gibson, who had a .372 lifetime batting average in the official stats, is now the all-time Major League batting champion, displacing Ty Cobb, who batted .367 from 1905-28, MLB said.
Gibson (1.177) also replaces Babe Ruth (1.164) as the all-time leader in OPS — on-base percentage plus slugging percentage. The Negro League legend also dethrones Ruth on slugging percentage, according to MLB.
The intrigue: Gibson played for the Homestead Grays in Pittsburgh and D.C. and was often called "the Black Babe Ruth" for his spectacular home runs. (Black fans called Ruth "the white Josh Gibson.")
The Georgia-born slugger was the first player since Oscar Charleston to win consecutive batting Triple Crowns (leading the league in home runs, runs batted in, and batting average).
He died of a stroke at 35 years old, just weeks before Jackie Robinson became the first black player in modern major league history.