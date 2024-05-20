National Book Festival to feature these two Ohio books
An essay anthology edited by Ohio University professors and a picture book biography will represent Ohio this August at the National Book Festival, according to selections recently announced.
The big picture: The Library of Congress asks states to showcase titles representing their local literary heritage at the annual event in Washington, D.C.
Zoom in: The Ohio Center for the Book has been making our state's "Great Reads" selections since 2002. It chose "Settling Ohio" as the title for adult readers.
- The essays, written for academics and a wider audience, emerged from a conference at Ohio University.
- It tells the nuanced history of the people and forces that shaped Ohio, tackling topics as wide-ranging as Johnny Appleseed and the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.
Between the lines: "You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce!: The Storied Life of Folk Artist Elijah Pierce," by Chiquita Mullins Lee and Carmella Van Vleet, with illustrations by Jennifer Mack-Watkins, is in the children's selection.
- The picture book is based on the true story of a Columbus barber and son of a slave who became world-renowned for his primitive woodcarvings.
