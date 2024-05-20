National Book Festival to feature these two Ohio books

The crowd at the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C. Photo: Megan Buerger/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An essay anthology edited by Ohio University professors and a picture book biography will represent Ohio this August at the National Book Festival, according to selections recently announced. The big picture: The Library of Congress asks states to showcase titles representing their local literary heritage at the annual event in Washington, D.C.

Zoom in: The Ohio Center for the Book has been making our state's "Great Reads" selections since 2002. It chose "Settling Ohio" as the title for adult readers.

The essays, written for academics and a wider audience, emerged from a conference at Ohio University.

It tells the nuanced history of the people and forces that shaped Ohio, tackling topics as wide-ranging as Johnny Appleseed and the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.

Between the lines: "You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce!: The Storied Life of Folk Artist Elijah Pierce," by Chiquita Mullins Lee and Carmella Van Vleet, with illustrations by Jennifer Mack-Watkins, is in the children's selection.