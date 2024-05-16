The other side: "When you ask economists if [the public] should fund sports stadiums, they can't say 'no' fast enough," says economist J.C. Bradbury.
Zoom in: Located just south of Progressive Field downtown, the proposed stadium would initially have a capacity of 12,500 and could host as many as 60 events per year, including college athletics and concerts.
The big picture: "By bringing women's soccer to Cleveland, we're not just investing in a game. We're investing in a future," Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert said in a statement.
"Our track record of leveraging sports infrastructure for economic growth speaks volumes, and this can build on that momentum."