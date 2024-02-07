Ohio appropriations bill includes $1M for pro women's soccer stadium in Cleveland
A new professional women's soccer stadium could be built in downtown Cleveland as early as 2026.
Why it matters: Cleveland's bid for an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) hinges on a dedicated stadium, the local investor group says.
Driving the news: The Ohio House passed a $2 billion appropriations bill Wednesday that included $1 million for that purpose.
The latest: Michael Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Cleveland Soccer Group, told Cleveland.com that the estimated cost of the facility would be $150 million, split between team owners and state and local sources.
- It would seat 12,000-13,000 people.
- The location has not been decided yet.
The big picture: The NWSL was established in 2013 as the premier women's soccer league in the U.S. In November, it announced a $60 million annual broadcast deal that precipitated expansion.
- This year, the league will grow from 12 to 14 teams with new clubs based in San Jose and Utah.
- A Boston team is expected to join in 2026, and the league says it is aware of at least a dozen investor groups in various U.S. markets capable of operating the 16th.
Zoom in: Cleveland Soccer Group has been aggressively trying to bring pro soccer to Cleveland.
- In 2022, they landed an expansion team in the MLS Next Pro league — a third-tier league — that is scheduled to begin play in 2025.
Yes, but: An NWSL club would be a far bigger fish.
- If Cleveland became the league's 16th market, it would be the first professional women's soccer team in Ohio and only the second team in the U.S. with a stadium built expressly for women's soccer.
What we're watching: The appropriations bill heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.
- Senate President Matt Huffman said the House passed it without sufficient discussion with the Senate.
