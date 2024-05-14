2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Ohio beer collab developed by Masthead brewer

An image of a draft beer in a Masthead Brewing glass on a wooden table

Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Last week, breweries statewide tapped "From the Heart: Vol. 4," an annual statewide collaboration beer that funds the Ohio Craft Brewers Association (OCBA).

  • The OCBA provides policy advocacy, marketing support, education and networking to roughly 75% of Ohio's 400-plus craft breweries.

The latest: This year's edition, a citrusy IPA brewed with Cashmere and Nelson hops, was developed in part by Mike Pelechaty of Cleveland's Masthead Brewing.

How it works: Just like last year, businesses donated ingredients and packaging materials to the OCBA, which breweries then bought to craft the beer.

Stop by: Locally, you can grab a pint at Blue Monkey Brewing, Broadview Brewing Co., Collision Bend, Fat Head's, Masthead, Saucy Brew Works, Schnitz Ale Brewery and Working Class Brewery.

