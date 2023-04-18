Members of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association pose among the glistening equipment of The Beer Kettle in Middleburg Heights. Photo: Courtesy of the OCBA

More than 60 Ohio breweries are participating in an annual collaborative brewing effort to raise funds for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association (OCBA).

Brewing the news: Versions of a Cold IPA called "From the Heart: Vol. 3," will be released on tap at participating breweries in conjunction with American Craft Beer Week, May 15-21.

How it works: Allied businesses donated ingredients and packaging materials to the OCBA, which breweries then bought from OCBA to make the special beer.

Zoom out: The OCBA provides policy advocacy, marketing support, education and networking to roughly 75% of Ohio's 422 craft breweries.

The latest: The inaugural batch was brewed yesterday at The Brew Kettle in Middleburg Heights, from a recipe conceived by Brew Kettle brewmaster Jack Kephart and ingredient supplier Whitney Thompson, of Origin Malt.

The beer features an aromatic blend of hops, with hints of mango, strawberry, citrus and spice flavors.

Yes, but: Participating breweries are encouraged to put their own spin on the recipe so that consumers can compare and contrast.

Details: In Northeast Ohio, participants are: Avon Brewing Co., The Brew Kettle, Broadview Brewing Co., Fat Head's, Ghost Tree, Railroad Brewing Co. and Saucy Brew Works.

What they're saying: "The growth of the craft brewing industry in Ohio is a direct result of the creativity and innovative spirit of our brewers," Mary MacDonald, executive director of the OCBA, said in a press release.