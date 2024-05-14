Security lines at Cleveland Hopkins are going from bad to worse

Share on email (opens in new window)

Passenger traffic is soaring at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and so are TSA wait times. State of play: Cleveland.com's Susan Glaser reported last week that travelers have waited up to 90 minutes to pass through airport security as the South Checkpoint line snakes through the terminal.

What they're saying: TSA says it strives to maintain wait times under 10 minutes for TSA PreCheck and under 30 minutes for everyone else.

Reality check: In Cleveland, they're falling far short of their standards.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I can corroborate.

Cleveland's perpetually understaffed checkpoints are, by orders of magnitude, more sluggish than any other American city I've traveled to.

When my wife and I flew to Florida in February, it took us 40 minutes to pass through the South Checkpoint. (I timed it.)

The intrigue: Short of increased staffing or a physical redesign, these wait times probably won't improve anytime soon, especially with the introduction of 10 nonstop routes from Frontier Airlines, beginning this week.

By the numbers: Some 9.9 million passengers traveled through Hopkins in 2023, up 13.5% from 8.7 million passengers in 2022.

In January, February and March 2024, year-over-year passenger numbers have been roughly 10% higher than the same period in 2023, per Hopkins.

Between the lines: Recent data gathered by the Data Liberation Project analyzed by Axios shows that monthly passenger complaints at Hopkins (25.5 per 100,000 passengers) far exceeds the national average.

Across airports, the TSA PreCheck program is the most common target of complaints, followed by issues with customer service and screening.

📬 Hit reply to this email to let us know if you've traveled recently and experienced longer-than-usual waits.