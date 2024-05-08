The CEO of Great Lakes Brewing Co., Mark King, has resigned.
State of play: The Ohio City brewery did not explain King's departure but told Axios in a statement that chief commercial officer Chris Brown and chief operations officer Steven Pauwels would immediately begin serving as Co-CEOs.
What they're saying: "King was integral to the company's success through Covid and beyond," Great Lakes said in the statement, "including the stabilization of the core portfolio while spearheading new product innovations."