Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The CEO of Great Lakes Brewing Co., Mark King, has resigned. State of play: The Ohio City brewery did not explain King's departure but told Axios in a statement that chief commercial officer Chris Brown and chief operations officer Steven Pauwels would immediately begin serving as Co-CEOs.

What they're saying: "King was integral to the company's success through Covid and beyond," Great Lakes said in the statement, "including the stabilization of the core portfolio while spearheading new product innovations."

The big picture: Ohio's oldest craft brewery "is at a crossroads," Crain's Cleveland Business wrote in February.

King was at the helm during an increasingly challenging market for craft beer.

The intrigue: In that context, Great Lakes was pursuing a new, more efficient facility to consolidate its production and packaging operations.

One location under consideration is in the western suburb of Avon, which would mean Great Lakes would have a presence outside the city of Cleveland for the first time.

Yes, but: Great Lakes told Axios in December that it planned to continue operating its Ohio City brewpub "indefinitely," even as it considered new facilities at different sites.