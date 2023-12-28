Great Lakes brewpub staying in Ohio City

Share on email (opens in new window)

Great Lakes Brewing Company says it plans to continue operations at its Ohio City brewpub indefinitely, even as it explores expansion and consolidation.

Driving the news: Local real estate and development blog NEOtrans reported on Dec. 23 that Great Lakes, Northeast Ohio's oldest craft brewery, was considering consolidating its brewing and canning operations in the western suburb of Avon.

"It is not known if the company's Ohio City headquarters and brewpub would move," the story reported.

The latest: Responding to the reporting, Great Lakes issued a statement Thursday saying its leadership was currently vetting potential sites in Avon and on the Scranton Peninsula in the Flats.

This process is still in its "exploratory phase," the statement read, but the goal of a new facility would be to "consolidate all brewing and packaging operations under one roof."

Yes, but: Great Lakes squashed any speculation that its Ohio City brewpub would be closed as part of the consolidation.

"We understand what our brewpub means to Ohio City and there's a mutual appreciation," Great Lakes' CEO Mark King said in a press release, "so closing the brewpub has not been considered."

Details: Great Lakes' brewing operations are headquartered at a 40,000 square-foot facility in Ohio City, next to the brewpub.

Since 2020, its canning operation has been based in Strongsville.

What they're saying: "For us to grow and consistently produce the highest quality beverages, a larger modernized operation is needed," King said.