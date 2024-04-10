Cavs Corner, Week 24: Dumpster fire!
The vibes are anything but immaculate as the Cavs limp and sputter to the end of the regular season.
Record: (46-33); Last week: (46-30).
Weekly slate: Loss at Phoenix (122-101); loss at Los Angeles Lakers (116-97); loss at Los Angeles Clippers (120-118).
The latest: The Cavs were up by 26 points against the Clippers on Sunday before disintegrating, ending their West Coast road trip on a demoralizing note.
The big picture: With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Cavs' tailspin has jeopardized their postseason aspirations.
- They'll be battling to retain a top six seed in the Eastern Conference this week.
🚫 Weekly winner: Not applicable.
😭 Weekly loser: J.B. Bickerstaff. After the Clippers loss, the team was openly questioning their head coach's defensive strategy in the locker room, which is never a good sign.
- Barring a miraculous playoff run, Bickerstaff looks like he may be on the chopping block.
What's next: A three-game home stand — all theoretically winnable games — to close out the regular season.
- Wednesday vs. Memphis; Friday vs. Indiana; Sunday vs. Charlotte.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.