Cavs Corner, Week 24: Dumpster fire!

Bickerstaff has been doing a lot more complaining than coaching. Photo: Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The vibes are anything but immaculate as the Cavs limp and sputter to the end of the regular season. Record: (46-33); Last week: (46-30).

Weekly slate: Loss at Phoenix (122-101); loss at Los Angeles Lakers (116-97); loss at Los Angeles Clippers (120-118).

The latest: The Cavs were up by 26 points against the Clippers on Sunday before disintegrating, ending their West Coast road trip on a demoralizing note.

The big picture: With only three games remaining in the regular season, the Cavs' tailspin has jeopardized their postseason aspirations.

They'll be battling to retain a top six seed in the Eastern Conference this week.

🚫 Weekly winner: Not applicable.

😭 Weekly loser: J.B. Bickerstaff. After the Clippers loss, the team was openly questioning their head coach's defensive strategy in the locker room, which is never a good sign.

Barring a miraculous playoff run, Bickerstaff looks like he may be on the chopping block.

What's next: A three-game home stand — all theoretically winnable games — to close out the regular season.