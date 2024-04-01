Hulett unloader could be reassembled in Canton
The Port of Cleveland has entered into a contract with Canton-based Maple Leaf Demolition to remove the dismantled pieces of two Hulett unloaders from the Cleveland Bulk Terminal.
Why it matters: The Port selected Maple Leaf, officials said, because the company wants to reassemble one Hulett in its entirety on a site it owns in Canton.
What they're saying: "We are very pleased to offer Maple Leaf the opportunity, because we recognize the role [the Huletts] played in Cleveland's industrial and maritime history," said Dave Gutheil, the Port's chief commercial officer, in a statement.
Caveat: The machines are more than 800 tons apiece, and there's no guarantee Maple Leaf will successfully reassemble one.
Flashback: The Huletts revolutionized the Great Lakes shipping industry, dramatically reducing the time and manpower necessary to unload freighters of their iron ore cargo.
- At their height, 77 unloaders existed across the Great Lakes, with 14 in Cleveland, but they became obsolete with the arrival of self-unloading ships.
What's next: Removal could begin as early as this month.
- If Maple Leaf is unable to re-erect the Hulett, the Port says, it will still be contractually obligated to preserve pieces of the machine for a year to give other companies an opportunity to display them.
