Hulett unloader could be reassembled in Canton

The Port of Cleveland has entered into a contract with Canton-based Maple Leaf Demolition to remove the dismantled pieces of two Hulett unloaders from the Cleveland Bulk Terminal. Why it matters: The Port selected Maple Leaf, officials said, because the company wants to reassemble one Hulett in its entirety on a site it owns in Canton.

What they're saying: "We are very pleased to offer Maple Leaf the opportunity, because we recognize the role [the Huletts] played in Cleveland's industrial and maritime history," said Dave Gutheil, the Port's chief commercial officer, in a statement.

Caveat: The machines are more than 800 tons apiece, and there's no guarantee Maple Leaf will successfully reassemble one.

Flashback: The Huletts revolutionized the Great Lakes shipping industry, dramatically reducing the time and manpower necessary to unload freighters of their iron ore cargo.

At their height, 77 unloaders existed across the Great Lakes, with 14 in Cleveland, but they became obsolete with the arrival of self-unloading ships.

What's next: Removal could begin as early as this month.

If Maple Leaf is unable to re-erect the Hulett, the Port says, it will still be contractually obligated to preserve pieces of the machine for a year to give other companies an opportunity to display them.

