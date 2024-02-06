Port of Cleveland is scrapping the Hulett unloaders
A striking piece of Cleveland's industrial history may soon be lost for good.
Driving the news: Will Friedman, president and CEO of the Port of Cleveland, late last month announced that the agency is seeking bids for the removal of two remaining Hulett unloaders.
- The giant machines revolutionized the Great Lakes shipping industry, dramatically reducing the time and manpower necessary to unload freighters of their iron ore cargo.
The big picture: At their height, 77 unloaders existed across the Great Lakes, with 14 in Cleveland, but they became obsolete with the arrival of self-unloading ships.
- Since 2000, the two dismantled Huletts have been located at the bulk terminal near Wendy Park.
Between the lines: Though they will probably be melted for scrap, Friedman said the Port plans to save a 60-foot bucket arm from one Hulett for an installation at Wendy Park.
