Best Northeast Ohio spots to watch the total solar eclipse

Illustration of Earth with eclipse glasses on

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The total solar eclipse on April 8 is approaching fast.

Why it matters: More than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio, according to Destination Cleveland.

The intrigue: Burrell Observatory director Gary Kader says the best place in Northeast Ohio to watch the eclipse is in Avon Lake.

  • The westside suburb is right on the centerline of the path of totality and will experience three minutes and 52 seconds of totality.

By the numbers: NASA estimates most places along the path of totality will see a duration between three and a half and four minutes.

  • The longest duration of totality will be four minutes, 28 seconds, in Torreón, Mexico.

What we're watching: There are plenty of other places in Northeast Ohio to celebrate the eclipse, including Great Lakes Science Center, which is hosting its Total Eclipse Fest from 10am to 5pm.

Be smart: To view the eclipse safely, you must wear eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.

Go deeper: How the total solar eclipse affects animals

