Best Northeast Ohio spots to watch the total solar eclipse
The total solar eclipse on April 8 is approaching fast.
Why it matters: More than 200,000 visitors are expected to visit Northeast Ohio, according to Destination Cleveland.
- More than a half-million will descend upon the entire state according to Great American Eclipse.
The intrigue: Burrell Observatory director Gary Kader says the best place in Northeast Ohio to watch the eclipse is in Avon Lake.
- The westside suburb is right on the centerline of the path of totality and will experience three minutes and 52 seconds of totality.
By the numbers: NASA estimates most places along the path of totality will see a duration between three and a half and four minutes.
- The longest duration of totality will be four minutes, 28 seconds, in Torreón, Mexico.
What we're watching: There are plenty of other places in Northeast Ohio to celebrate the eclipse, including Great Lakes Science Center, which is hosting its Total Eclipse Fest from 10am to 5pm.
- Watch partiers are also taking place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Wade Oval, Crocker Park, Bookhouse Brewing, Beachwood High School, Holden Arboretum, Crushers Stadium and Cleveland Metroparks locations.
Be smart: To view the eclipse safely, you must wear eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international standard ISO 12312-2.
- Cleveland Public Library is offering free eclipse glasses on a first-come, first-serve basis at its branches.
