How the total solar eclipse affects animals

A dog wearing heart shaped sunglasses.

Look up in the sky. Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Don't forget to keep an eye on your furry friends during April 8's total solar eclipse.

Why it matters: Animals have been known to exhibit erratic behavior during such cosmic events, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The intrigue: Symptoms can range from anxiety, such as dogs howling, to a sudden desire for breeding.

  • Animals can wear protective eyewear but generally don't look up at the sun as humans tend to do, according to experts.

What they're saying: "We do anticipate some changes in animal behavior throughout the zoo," Jeff Tolman, a spokesperson for Cleveland Metroparks, tells Axios.

  • "Birds, for instance, may exhibit similar behaviors to a pending storm or a sunset with more activity as they seek places to roost."

Zoom in: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will operate as usual on April 8. Akron Zoo is hosting a Total Eclipse of the Zoo event from 11am to 5pm (the eclipse occurs at 2:07pm) with arts and crafts and educational activities.

  • Attendees can participate in the Eclipse Soundscape Project by helping the zoo monitor and collect data on how the animals behave.

If you go: Tickets for Total Eclipse of the Zoo are $14 for adults and $7 for children.

Be smart: Pet Sitters International has a guide for how pet owners can prepare for the eclipse.

Go deeper: Anticipation builds one month out from total solar eclipse

