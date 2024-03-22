How the total solar eclipse affects animals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Look up in the sky. Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Don't forget to keep an eye on your furry friends during April 8's total solar eclipse. Why it matters: Animals have been known to exhibit erratic behavior during such cosmic events, according to the National Library of Medicine.

The intrigue: Symptoms can range from anxiety, such as dogs howling, to a sudden desire for breeding.

Animals can wear protective eyewear but generally don't look up at the sun as humans tend to do, according to experts.

What they're saying: "We do anticipate some changes in animal behavior throughout the zoo," Jeff Tolman, a spokesperson for Cleveland Metroparks, tells Axios.

"Birds, for instance, may exhibit similar behaviors to a pending storm or a sunset with more activity as they seek places to roost."

Zoom in: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will operate as usual on April 8. Akron Zoo is hosting a Total Eclipse of the Zoo event from 11am to 5pm (the eclipse occurs at 2:07pm) with arts and crafts and educational activities.

Attendees can participate in the Eclipse Soundscape Project by helping the zoo monitor and collect data on how the animals behave.

If you go: Tickets for Total Eclipse of the Zoo are $14 for adults and $7 for children.

Be smart: Pet Sitters International has a guide for how pet owners can prepare for the eclipse.

