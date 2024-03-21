Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Wednesday told reporters he has received threatening text messages from disgruntled gamblers who'd tracked down his phone number. Why it matters: Sports betting is becoming increasingly part of local and national television broadcasts and is having a psychological impact on players.

What they're saying: "I think we really have to be careful with how close we let [sports gambling] get to the game and the security of the people who are involved in it because it does carry a weight," he said.

"A lot of times, for the people who are gambling, this money pays their bills or their rent, and there are emotions that come from that."

The intrigue: Bickerstaff said that gamblers who'd lost bets sent him "crazy messages" that included his home address and referenced his children.

He reported the incidents to the league, he said, and an offender was located, though no charges were ultimately filed.

The latest: NBA League Pass, the official platform for streaming out-of-market games, this week announced that fans will now be able to track betting odds as they watch games live on the app.

They'll be able to click through to make wagers via the league's betting partners.

By the numbers: Ohioans bet nearly $7.7 billion in legal gambling's first year, or $878 for every resident above the legal betting age of 21.