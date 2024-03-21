Irishtown Bend Park will include elements to honor Cleveland's Irish immigrants
Irishtown Bend Park, the planned 25-acre park on the western banks of the Cuyahoga River, will honor the history of Irish immigrants in the city of Cleveland.
State of play: Renderings unveiled Tuesday by local nonprofit Land Studio include design elements intended to tell the story of 19th-century Irish refugees who settled on the near west side.
Zoom in: The hillside — this original "Irishtown Bend" neighborhood — is a registered historical site, and the park will include a five-acre section devoted to its history.
- The renderings include sculptural front doors engraved with the original door numbers of the neighborhood's homes.
What they're saying: "We are tracing the origins of the neighborhood back to the 1850s, thoughtfully and respectfully," Land Studio executive director Greg Peckham said in a statement.
- Land Studio created the renderings alongside San Francisco-based landscape architecture firm Plural Studio.
What's next: The continued removal of excess dirt.
- The $60 million hillside stabilization process isn't expected to be completed until the fall of 2025, after which the park's construction can begin in earnest.
