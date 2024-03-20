Mar 20, 2024 - News
Cleveland's booming women-owned business economy
Women-owned business openings in metro Cleveland increased 33% from 2022 to 2023, well above the national average.
By the numbers: 316 women-owned businesses opened locally in 2023, compared with 237 in 2022, Axios' Analis Bailey reports from new Yelp data.
The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.
- Cleveland was part of the trend in Ohio with Toledo (57%), Akron (45%) and Columbus (41%) and Cincinnati (34%) also posting significant growth rates in 2023, according to Yelp.
What they're saying: "The 2024 woman is not afraid to go out on a limb and follow her dream," local business owner Chrissy Cavotta, who launched her own events company last year, tells Axios.
- "There are countless opportunities for women to stay at home and raise their family alongside of running a business. And for those who are single, they have the flexibility to either work remotely or to get out into the field."
