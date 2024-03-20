Mar 20, 2024 - News

Cleveland's booming women-owned business economy

headshot
Illustration of the female icon made of a money pattern

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Women-owned business openings in metro Cleveland increased 33% from 2022 to 2023, well above the national average.

By the numbers: 316 women-owned businesses opened locally in 2023, compared with 237 in 2022, Axios' Analis Bailey reports from new Yelp data.

The big picture: Women-owned business openings rose 17% nationwide.

  • Cleveland was part of the trend in Ohio with Toledo (57%), Akron (45%) and Columbus (41%) and Cincinnati (34%) also posting significant growth rates in 2023, according to Yelp.

What they're saying: "The 2024 woman is not afraid to go out on a limb and follow her dream," local business owner Chrissy Cavotta, who launched her own events company last year, tells Axios.

  • "There are countless opportunities for women to stay at home and raise their family alongside of running a business. And for those who are single, they have the flexibility to either work remotely or to get out into the field."

Go deeper: The "she"-conomy is booming and expanding

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more