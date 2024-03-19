Your guide to the 2024 primary election in Cuyahoga County

Today is election day, and a high-profile Republican primary for the U.S. Senate — one that has become nastier and more expensive in recent weeks — will come to an end. Why it matters: The winner will take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in November in a race that could swing the balance of the Senate.

The latest: Former President Trump traveled to Ohio this weekend to rally for his endorsed candidate, Bernie Moreno.

Thanks to a late surge from state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians, Moreno is seen as the only Trump-backed Senate candidate across the country at risk of losing a primary.

What they're saying: "Anybody who changes the name of the Cleveland Indians to the Cleveland Guardians should not be a senator," Trump said Saturday, one of several attacks on Dolan.

By the numbers: Recent polling has shown very little breathing room between Moreno and Dolan, with Secretary of State Frank LaRose running a distant third.

Yes, but: A significant number of voters remain undecided.

Zoom in: In Cuyahoga County, the most interesting race is between incumbent prosecutor Mike O'Malley and progressive challenger Matthew Ahn.

O'Malley, whose recent fundraising has given him a late advantage, was unable to secure the endorsement of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party earlier this year.

At a recent debate, Ahn critiqued O'Malley's reactive approach to crime while O'Malley critiqued Ahn's lack of leadership experience.

Between the lines: School levies are on the ballot in districts across Northeast Ohio as well.

Residents in Brooklyn and Richmond Heights will vote on bond issues for the construction and renovation of school facilities.

Catch up quick: The Marshall Project, in collaboration with Signal Cleveland, produced a local judges guide to acquaint voters with the oft-overlooked candidates for the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas bench.