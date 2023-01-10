When he runs for re-election in 2024, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley probably won't have the unobstructed path that he enjoyed in 2020.

Why it matters: O'Malley unseated Timothy McGinty in 2016, carried into office by a wave of progressive groups angered that McGinty failed to indict officers Frank Garmback and Timothy Loehmann in the death of Tamir Rice.

A progressive insurgency amassing strength across Cuyahoga County could welcome an alternative.

Driving the news: Matthew Ahn, 31, a Cleveland resident and visiting professor of law at Cleveland State, tells Axios that he intends to announce today an "exploratory committee" to weigh a potential campaign for prosecutor.

The details: Ahn says the Cuyahoga County criminal legal system is "not creating justice for all members of our society."

In 2018 and 2019, Cuyahoga County led the nation in death penalty sentences.

The county continues to try a disproportionate number of children as adults, more than 90% of whom are Black.

In November, members of the county's unit that reviews wrongful convictions resigned, as O'Malley hadn't referred a case to them since before the pandemic.

What they're saying: "I have the litigation knowledge to be able to win cases," says Ahn, who previously served as a public defender for the U.S. District Court, "but my bigger qualification is that I know it's not always worth it to win. What's best for the state may not be seeking every single maximum sentence."

Between the lines: Ahn previously served as an outreach director with the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and has connections within a number of Cleveland's progressive organizations. But against O'Malley, he's still a long shot.

What's next: The race's primary election — the one that matters for Cuyahoga County offices — isn't until spring 2024.