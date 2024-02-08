21 mins ago - Music

Madonna's Celebration Tour arrives in Cleveland

Madonna performs on stage.

Getting into the groove. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Some 14,000 people will be living in a material world with a material girl Thursday night.

Driving the news: Madonna's Celebration Tour descends upon Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:30pm.

  • Tickets are still available, starting at $40.

Why it matters: It's the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's first concert in Cleveland since 2012.

  • It's also the first big show of an impressive 2024 concert schedule.

Catch up fast: The Celebration Tour was originally supposed to stop in Cleveland this past August.

  • The concert was rescheduled after the 65-year-old singer was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in June.

The intrigue: Thursday's show will feature hits spanning Madonna's entire career, from "Into the Groove" to "Vogue" to "Ray of Light."

Madonna performs on stage on a bed.
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Between the lines: Early in her set, Madonna floats on a mini stage while performing the ballad "Live to Tell."

The big picture: Fans don't have to wait long for another big tour. Hip-hop star Drake will perform back-to-back nights at the FieldHouse on Feb. 24 and 25.

The bottom line: This is a good year to cross concerts off your bucket list, especially because artists like Madonna and the Stones aren't getting any younger.

Worthy of your time: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hosting a Madonna-themed day that includes artifacts from several tours and footage of her 2008 induction.

