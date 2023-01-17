Madonna's Celebration tour headed to Cleveland
Madonna is bringing her Celebration tour to Cleveland this summer. It will be the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's first stop in Northeast Ohio since 2012.
Details: The 35-city tour will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 2.
- Tickets go on sale at 10am Jan. 27 via SeatGeek. Prices start at $40.
Why it matters: The concert breathes life into a 2023 local concert schedule that's been underwhelming so far.
- Madonna's return ranks with Bruce Springsteen's upcoming April concert as one of Cleveland's most anticipated music events of the year.
Flashback: The last time Madonna performed in Cleveland was on the MDNA tour.
- The show was heavy on songs from her 2012 album of the same name but also featured iconic hits like "Vogue" and Like a Virgin."
What they're saying: In a press release, Madonna said she is "excited to explore as many songs as possible" on the tour that's described as an "artist journey through four decades."
What we're watching: Whether the concert turns into a day-long celebration as the Rock & Roll of Fame typically hosts a Fan Day to coincide with an inductee's concert.
