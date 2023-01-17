Madonna will bring her first proper tour to Cleveland for the first time in more than a decade. Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Madonna is bringing her Celebration tour to Cleveland this summer. It will be the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's first stop in Northeast Ohio since 2012.

Details: The 35-city tour will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Jan. 27 via SeatGeek. Prices start at $40.

Why it matters: The concert breathes life into a 2023 local concert schedule that's been underwhelming so far.

Madonna's return ranks with Bruce Springsteen's upcoming April concert as one of Cleveland's most anticipated music events of the year.

Flashback: The last time Madonna performed in Cleveland was on the MDNA tour.

The show was heavy on songs from her 2012 album of the same name but also featured iconic hits like "Vogue" and Like a Virgin."

What they're saying: In a press release, Madonna said she is "excited to explore as many songs as possible" on the tour that's described as an "artist journey through four decades."

What we're watching: Whether the concert turns into a day-long celebration as the Rock & Roll of Fame typically hosts a Fan Day to coincide with an inductee's concert.

Go deeper: The full tour schedule