Holden Forests & Gardens workers are unionizing

Workers at Holden Forests & Gardens — the organization made up of the Holden Arboretum and the Cleveland Botanical Garden — are unionizing.

Driving the news: Employees delivered a letter to management Jan. 30 requesting voluntary recognition of the union.

What they're saying: Under the banner "HF&G Workers United," organized under Ohio AFSCME 8, the collective of full-time and part-time employees says they are seeking stability and equity in the workplace.

"HF&G's vision of vibrant communities where trees, plants and people thrive begins with an inclusive environment and respectful treatment of all employees," the letter reads.

"The current gulf in understanding between our board, leadership and workforce promotes a lack of transparency and a decision-making process that rarely includes the voices of those most directly impacted."

By the numbers: HF&G has 173 employees, but it's unknown how many would be in the bargaining unit.

The other side: "We respect the rights of any employee to explore joining a union, and we are committed to fostering a work environment of mutual respect, where all employees are fully informed and comfortable making their own decision about this very important issue," Judy Tobin, Holden Forests & Gardens' vice president of human resources, told Axios in a statement.

Tobin did not say whether HF&G would voluntarily recognize the union.

The big picture: Ohio's union membership declined slightly in 2023 — to 12.5% from 12.8% the year before — but remains above the national rate.

What's next: Under the National Labor Relations Act, if an employer does not voluntarily recognize a union, employees may file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a secret ballot election.