Ohio's union membership declines in 2023

The percentage of Ohio workers who are members of a union declined in 2023, but it still remains above the national rate.

Why it matters: Advocates say unions are a needed proponent of worker rights and compensation, while critics say unions throttle progress in the workplace, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

By the numbers: 12.5% of Ohio workers were in a union last year, down slightly from 12.8% in 2022.

The total number of unionized workers remained unchanged (at around 641,000), but the workforce grew by a few hundred thousand Ohioans in that time.

An additional 50,000 workers are not union members, but their jobs are covered by a labor association contract.

The big picture: The share of U.S. workers in a union hit a new low in 2023, just one in 10 — down significantly from 20.1% in 1983, the first year of data reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A far greater percentage of public workers (32.5%) are in a union compared with private-sector workers (6%).

Union members earned a median income of $1,263 per week compared with $1,090 for non-union workers.

Between the lines: Ohio's shifting jobs landscape has contributed to the decline in union workers.

The state lost nearly 340,000 manufacturing jobs — which tend to be heavily unionized — from 2000 to 2022, per federal data compiled by the left-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio.

Yes, but: The state gained about 200,000 jobs in education and health services during that period, both sectors having seen new unionization campaigns of late.

The latest: This month, baristas at the Starbucks kiosk inside Strongsville's Southpark Mall voted to form a union. It was the eighth store in Northeast Ohio and the 15th statewide to do so.