Great Lakes Brewing launches year-round everyday IPA
Great Lakes Brewing Co. has a new "everyday IPA" in its expanding portfolio of year-round beers.
Driving the news: Midwest IPA, a 7.0%-ABV pale ale brewed with a blend of Triumph, Strata, Cascade and Citra hops, launched this month across Great Lakes' distribution footprint.
- It will be available in 12-ounce six-packs, in 19.2-ounce cans, in select variety packs, and on draft locally.
What they're saying: "Midwest IPA is our number one priority for 2024," Chris Brown, Great Lakes' VP of sales, says in a press release.
- "Building upon the success of Vibacious Double IPA, we are eager to introduce a world-class IPA with the right flavor profile and brand to earn that 'go-to' reputation with consumers."
Between the lines: Great Lakes has dubbed this one "the unofficial IPA of Midwest Nice" and suggests pairing it with kielbasa, grilled corn and pierogis.
💭 My thought bubble: Hazecraft Hazy IPA is also available year-round and tends to be my go-to from Great Lakes.
- Yes, but: Rhinegeist Truth, Bell's Two-Hearted and Fat Head's Head Hunter are the cream of the IPA crop in my book.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.