You can get it year-round. Photo: Provided by Great Lakes Brewing Company

Great Lakes Brewing Co. has a new "everyday IPA" in its expanding portfolio of year-round beers.

Driving the news: Midwest IPA, a 7.0%-ABV pale ale brewed with a blend of Triumph, Strata, Cascade and Citra hops, launched this month across Great Lakes' distribution footprint.

It will be available in 12-ounce six-packs, in 19.2-ounce cans, in select variety packs, and on draft locally.

What they're saying: "Midwest IPA is our number one priority for 2024," Chris Brown, Great Lakes' VP of sales, says in a press release.

"Building upon the success of Vibacious Double IPA, we are eager to introduce a world-class IPA with the right flavor profile and brand to earn that 'go-to' reputation with consumers."

Between the lines: Great Lakes has dubbed this one "the unofficial IPA of Midwest Nice" and suggests pairing it with kielbasa, grilled corn and pierogis.

💭 My thought bubble: Hazecraft Hazy IPA is also available year-round and tends to be my go-to from Great Lakes.