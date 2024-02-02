Data: RentCafe; Table: Axios Visuals

Cleveland's office-to-apartment pipeline is among the hottest in the country, according to a new report.

That's no surprise, given that in December The Washington Post dubbed Cleveland the "best example" of an American downtown revival, based on such conversions.

Why it matters: Converting underused office space is a key part of plans in many big cities to adapt to post-pandemic realities and create much-needed housing, Axios' Kate Marino reports.

Driving the news: Roughly 2,000 units are expected locally from conversions in 2024, per RentCafe's latest annual report.

The big picture: The number of new units expected from office-to-apartment flips nationally — roughly 55,300 — is more than quadruple what it was in 2021, according to RentCafe.

Of note: Completing these projects is easier said than done. The analysis included those that are currently being converted, as well as planned and prospective redevelopments.

Between the lines: Cleveland's recent downtown conversion projects — The Standard, Terminal Tower and The May — have been accompanied by new construction.

The City Club Apartments on Euclid Avenue, the largest new project noted in RentCafe's analysis, is scheduled to open in April with roughly 300 units.

