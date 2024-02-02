26 mins ago - News

Cleveland among metros with the most office-to-apartments expected in 2024

Data: RentCafe; Table: Axios Visuals
Cleveland's office-to-apartment pipeline is among the hottest in the country, according to a new report.

  • That's no surprise, given that in December The Washington Post dubbed Cleveland the "best example" of an American downtown revival, based on such conversions.

Why it matters: Converting underused office space is a key part of plans in many big cities to adapt to post-pandemic realities and create much-needed housing, Axios' Kate Marino reports.

Driving the news: Roughly 2,000 units are expected locally from conversions in 2024, per RentCafe's latest annual report.

The big picture: The number of new units expected from office-to-apartment flips nationally — roughly 55,300 — is more than quadruple what it was in 2021, according to RentCafe.

Of note: Completing these projects is easier said than done. The analysis included those that are currently being converted, as well as planned and prospective redevelopments.

Between the lines: Cleveland's recent downtown conversion projects — The Standard, Terminal Tower and The May — have been accompanied by new construction.

  • The City Club Apartments on Euclid Avenue, the largest new project noted in RentCafe's analysis, is scheduled to open in April with roughly 300 units.

