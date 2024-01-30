Meet new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Browns have a new offensive mind on staff, and it's a familiar face.

Driving the news: Cleveland hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the Browns' offensive coordinator over the weekend.

Dorsey succeeds Alex Van Pelt, who was fired following the team's playoff loss to the Houston Texans this month.

Flashback: Dorsey was a backup quarterback for the Browns from 2006-2008.

The intrigue: Dorsey will focus on improving the play of Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for and signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022.

Between suspensions and injuries, Watson has played just 12 of 35 possible games and struggled to grasp head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme.

Between the lines: The Bills fired Dorsey after a 5-5 start in 2023. Before that, however, he was credited with turning Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dorsey was quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers when Cam Newton was named league MVP in 2015.

What we're watching: It's unclear what role Dorsey will have in calling plays, which Stefanski has been doing since 2019.