Meet new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey
The Browns have a new offensive mind on staff, and it's a familiar face.
Driving the news: Cleveland hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the Browns' offensive coordinator over the weekend.
- Dorsey succeeds Alex Van Pelt, who was fired following the team's playoff loss to the Houston Texans this month.
Flashback: Dorsey was a backup quarterback for the Browns from 2006-2008.
The intrigue: Dorsey will focus on improving the play of Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for and signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022.
- Between suspensions and injuries, Watson has played just 12 of 35 possible games and struggled to grasp head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme.
Between the lines: The Bills fired Dorsey after a 5-5 start in 2023. Before that, however, he was credited with turning Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
- Dorsey was quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers when Cam Newton was named league MVP in 2015.
What we're watching: It's unclear what role Dorsey will have in calling plays, which Stefanski has been doing since 2019.
