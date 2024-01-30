60 mins ago - Sports

Meet new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

NFL coach Ken Dorsey looks off into the distance.

The Browns have a new offensive mind on staff, and it's a familiar face.

Driving the news: Cleveland hired former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as the Browns' offensive coordinator over the weekend.

  • Dorsey succeeds Alex Van Pelt, who was fired following the team's playoff loss to the Houston Texans this month.

Flashback: Dorsey was a backup quarterback for the Browns from 2006-2008.

The intrigue: Dorsey will focus on improving the play of Deshaun Watson, who the Browns traded for and signed to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract in 2022.

  • Between suspensions and injuries, Watson has played just 12 of 35 possible games and struggled to grasp head coach Kevin Stefanski's offensive scheme.

Between the lines: The Bills fired Dorsey after a 5-5 start in 2023. Before that, however, he was credited with turning Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

  • Dorsey was quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers when Cam Newton was named league MVP in 2015.

What we're watching: It's unclear what role Dorsey will have in calling plays, which Stefanski has been doing since 2019.

