The Browns remain afloat in the AFC playoff race despite having a $230 million investment watching from the sidelines.

Driving the news: Cleveland is 4-3 this season following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

It marked the fourth consecutive game without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Why it matters: Between suspensions and injuries, Watson has played just 10 of 24 games since the Browns traded for him in March 2022, leading some to call the acquisition one of the worst in NFL history.

Flashback: The Browns traded three first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks to the Houston Texans for Watson.

Cleveland then signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Yes, but: The move was controversial as Watson faced more than two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The NFL ultimately suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million.

By the numbers: Watson has thrown for just 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his 10 games with the Browns.

His quarterback rating was 82.0 during that period, down from the 112.4 rating during Watson's last full season with the Texans in 2020. He sat out the entire 2021 season after demanding a trade.

Reality check: Watson ranks 32nd in passer rating this season, lower than the Tampa Bay Bucs' Baker Mayfield, the player the Browns traded to make room for Watson.

What they're saying: "It's fast approaching the point where the Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson is the worst in the history of the NFL," writes SB Nation's James Dator.

"Watson has run out of excuses for being awful. Since the trade he's been among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL."

What's next: There is no timeline for Watson's return from injury.