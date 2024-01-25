56 mins ago - Music

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to perform at Browns Stadium

Billy Joel sits at his piano.

The Piano Man. Photo: Naomi Rahim/WireImage

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will join forces for a concert in Cleveland this summer.

What's happening: The show will take place Sept. 13 at Browns Stadium, Live Nation and the Browns announced Thursday.

  • Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 2 on LiveNation.com.

Details: This is Joel and Stewart's first co-headlining tour. Joel last performed in Cleveland in 2017 at Progressive Field.

  • Stewart last played Northeast Ohio in 2022 at Blossom Music Center.

Of note: Joel is set release his new single "Turn the Lights Back On" on Feb. 1 and will perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.

