56 mins ago - Music
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to perform at Browns Stadium
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will join forces for a concert in Cleveland this summer.
What's happening: The show will take place Sept. 13 at Browns Stadium, Live Nation and the Browns announced Thursday.
- Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 2 on LiveNation.com.
Details: This is Joel and Stewart's first co-headlining tour. Joel last performed in Cleveland in 2017 at Progressive Field.
- Stewart last played Northeast Ohio in 2022 at Blossom Music Center.
Of note: Joel is set release his new single "Turn the Lights Back On" on Feb. 1 and will perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 4.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.