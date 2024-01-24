Cordelia's Vinnie Cimino is Cleveland's only James Beard semi-finalist

Share on email (opens in new window)

The burger really is to die for. Photo: Courtesy of Cordelia

Cordelia's executive chef Vinnie Cimino is the only Cleveland chef or restaurant in the running for a James Beard Award this year.

Driving the news: Semi-finalists for the prestigious food industry awards were announced Wednesday.

Cimino is one of 20 chefs in the Great Lakes region vying for "Best Chef" honors.

Details: Ohio has six candidates in the region, which spans Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Zoom in: Cordelia opened on East 4th Street in 2022 and quickly established itself as a premier dining destination in Cleveland.

It was named Cleveland's best new restaurant by Cleveland Magazine in its annual Silver Spoon awards.

Between the lines: Cimino is the former chef de cuisine at Greenhouse Tavern, also on East 4th, where chef Jonathan Sawyer won the James Beard Award for Best Great Lakes Chef in 2015.

What's next: Finalists will be announced on April 3, and the winners will be revealed in a ceremony in Chicago on June 10.