The members of Mötley Crüe, left to right: Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars, Vince Neil, and Tommy Lee. Photo: Ross Marino/Getty Images

Earlier this month Axios Cleveland presented a list of the 25 biggest Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snubs, and, not surprisingly, the reader responses rolled in via email and on social media.

Driving the news: The nominees for the class of 2024 are expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Our list was topped by Joy Division/New Order, Chic, Sonic Youth, John Coltrane and MC5.

Meanwhile, readers had strong opinions about who they think does and doesn't deserve to be inducted:

Matt M.: Mary J. Blige is awesome but not rock and roll. It's crazy like last year and Dolly Parton. She's awesome, but absolutely nothing to do with rock and roll.

Chris A.: Kenny Loggins belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Yaron Y.: You forgot Foreigner.

Jay P.: Little Feat and Tower of Power too.

Kyle G.: The Monkees are missing among many others.

Andrew L.: I consider Mötley Crüe being left off your snubbed list a snub in of itself.

Keith M.: No. 1 on any list of snubs needs to be Carol Kaye.

Dan D.: Dude, all of your listed inductees didn't do what it takes to be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. I'm a pretty solid fan of a lot of the people you have on the list, but in no way did they do a thing to improve or go above and beyond for the rock 'n' roll scene.

Brian D.: I still do not understand why Phil Collins' solo work does not get any love. If Peter Gabriel gets in for solo work, then Phil Collins is way more popular.

Kenneth W: Boston is one of the biggest snubs of all time. Considering who they're letting in lately, the Rock Hall is a joke!

Scott P.: Sadly, bands like Bad Company, Boston and Foreigner are again overlooked. They ruled the airways in the 70s and 80s.

Go deeper: Predicting the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees