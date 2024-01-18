1 hour ago - News

Bernie Moreno touts endorsement of "Strongsville County" GOP

headshot
Press release from Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate announcing Strongsville county GOP [sic] endorsement

Press release: Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate

In a political gaffe Thursday, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno erroneously announced that he'd been endorsed by the "Strongsville County" [sic] Republican party.

Driving the news: "This is seventh county GOP to endorse Moreno," a press release declared, "and no other candidate in the race has received a single county GOP endorsement."

Reality check: Strongsville is not a county. It is a Cleveland suburb.

Yes, but: Its Republican Party is among the most active in deep-blue Cuyahoga County.

  • It bills itself as the "largest and most influential" grassroots GOP organization in the state, and the endorsement is a significant one for Moreno regardless.

Context: Moreno is running against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary.

What they're saying: Recognizing the gaffe, Moreno played it off in a post on X.

  • "Strongsville is such a strong conservative community, I'm encouraging them to secede from Cuyahoga," he joked.
