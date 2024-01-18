Bernie Moreno touts endorsement of "Strongsville County" GOP

Share on email (opens in new window)

In a political gaffe Thursday, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno erroneously announced that he'd been endorsed by the "Strongsville County" [sic] Republican party.

Driving the news: "This is seventh county GOP to endorse Moreno," a press release declared, "and no other candidate in the race has received a single county GOP endorsement."

Reality check: Strongsville is not a county. It is a Cleveland suburb.

Yes, but: Its Republican Party is among the most active in deep-blue Cuyahoga County.

It bills itself as the "largest and most influential" grassroots GOP organization in the state, and the endorsement is a significant one for Moreno regardless.

Context: Moreno is running against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary.

He's pulled in many endorsements, including Sen. J.D. Vance, after nabbing the big kahuna, Donald Trump.

What they're saying: Recognizing the gaffe, Moreno played it off in a post on X.