Bernie Moreno touts endorsement of "Strongsville County" GOP
In a political gaffe Thursday, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno erroneously announced that he'd been endorsed by the "Strongsville County" [sic] Republican party.
Driving the news: "This is seventh county GOP to endorse Moreno," a press release declared, "and no other candidate in the race has received a single county GOP endorsement."
Reality check: Strongsville is not a county. It is a Cleveland suburb.
Yes, but: Its Republican Party is among the most active in deep-blue Cuyahoga County.
- It bills itself as the "largest and most influential" grassroots GOP organization in the state, and the endorsement is a significant one for Moreno regardless.
Context: Moreno is running against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary.
- He's pulled in many endorsements, including Sen. J.D. Vance, after nabbing the big kahuna, Donald Trump.
What they're saying: Recognizing the gaffe, Moreno played it off in a post on X.
- "Strongsville is such a strong conservative community, I'm encouraging them to secede from Cuyahoga," he joked.
