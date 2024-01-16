Share on email (opens in new window)

The magic is gone. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Browns' magical season ended brutally on Saturday.

Driving the news: Cleveland lost its wildcard playoff game to the Houston Texans, 45-14.

Flashback: Most people had written the team off after injuries to players like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin early in the season.

The team persevered behind quarterback Joe Flacco, who came off the couch in December to lead them to an 11-5 record and the fifth seed in the AFC.

Yes, but: That run came to an end last weekend when Flacco threw back-to-back interceptions that Houston returned for touchdowns.

State of play: Flacco's time with the Browns is likely short-lived. Watson — who the team signed to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 — is considered the long-term starter.

Cleveland is projected to be nearly $14 million over the salary cap next season with several players set to hit free agency.

The intrigue: The team's biggest decision centers on star running back Chubb, who suffered a knee injury in September that required two surgeries.

His contract has one year left, and cutting him would shed nearly $12 million in salary cap space.

Between the lines: The Browns are without a first-round pick in 2024 after trading it to the Texans for Watson.

Cleveland may look to free agency for offensive line help and a second wide receiver to complement Amari Cooper.

The bottom line: The playoff loss stings, but the Browns have something to build on if everyone can stay healthy next season.