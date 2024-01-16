Browns season ends with Flacco's future in doubt
The Browns' magical season ended brutally on Saturday.
Driving the news: Cleveland lost its wildcard playoff game to the Houston Texans, 45-14.
Flashback: Most people had written the team off after injuries to players like Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin early in the season.
- The team persevered behind quarterback Joe Flacco, who came off the couch in December to lead them to an 11-5 record and the fifth seed in the AFC.
Yes, but: That run came to an end last weekend when Flacco threw back-to-back interceptions that Houston returned for touchdowns.
State of play: Flacco's time with the Browns is likely short-lived. Watson — who the team signed to a five-year, $230 million contract in 2022 — is considered the long-term starter.
- Cleveland is projected to be nearly $14 million over the salary cap next season with several players set to hit free agency.
The intrigue: The team's biggest decision centers on star running back Chubb, who suffered a knee injury in September that required two surgeries.
- His contract has one year left, and cutting him would shed nearly $12 million in salary cap space.
Between the lines: The Browns are without a first-round pick in 2024 after trading it to the Texans for Watson.
- Cleveland may look to free agency for offensive line help and a second wide receiver to complement Amari Cooper.
The bottom line: The playoff loss stings, but the Browns have something to build on if everyone can stay healthy next season.
